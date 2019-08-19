Interesting Job

Friday was National Rum Day, and spirits company Brugal has the ultimate job offer.
They will give one person of drinking age a beautiful freestanding wood and hand-woven rope hammock for their living room, and $1,888 bucks for kicking back in your new indoor oasis and enjoying some of its 1888 Rum.
And yes, the hammock has a cup holder.
Hopeful home vacationers need only follow @BrugalUSA on Instagram, and comment on its National Rum Day post as to which cocktail made with 1888 Rum they'd like to sip and swing. Bottoms up!