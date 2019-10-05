How We Like Our Breakfast

When you have a classic American breakfast . . . bacon, eggs, toast, and coffee . . . how do you like it prepared?
A new survey polled 1,300 Americans. And for the average person, the answer is scrambled eggs . . . LIGHTLY toasted bread . . . somewhat crispy bacon . . . and coffee with a decent amount of cream in it.
Here's each part of a classic breakfast, and how people voted . . .
1. Eggs: Scrambled is the most popular choice with 36% of the vote. Followed by over easy, 18% . . . sunny side up, 12% . . . over medium, 11% . . . hard boiled, 6% . . . and poached, 5%.
2. Bacon: 37% said they like it somewhat crispy . . . 34% said very crispy . . . 16% said somewhat chewy . . . 4% said VERY chewy . . . and 1% like it burnt to a crisp.
3. Toast: 58% voted for lightly toasted. Followed by slightly darker, 28% . . . barely toasted, 8% . . . very toasted, 4% . . . and burnt, 1%.
4. Coffee: 39% like it with enough cream that it's a light tan color. Black coffee was next with 21% of the vote. Then LOTS of cream, 11% . . . and just a little cream, 10%.
The survey also found 5% of us never eat eggs . . . 7% don't eat bacon . . . 1% never eat toast . . . and 19% don't drink coffee.
