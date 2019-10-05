How We Like Our Breakfast

breakfast
When you have a classic American breakfast . . . bacon, eggs, toast, and coffee . . . how do you like it prepared?

A new survey polled 1,300 Americans. And for the average person, the answer is scrambled eggs . . . LIGHTLY toasted bread . . . somewhat crispy bacon . . . and coffee with a decent amount of cream in it.

Here's each part of a classic breakfast, and how people voted . . .

1. Eggs: Scrambled is the most popular choice with 36% of the vote.  Followed by over easy, 18% . . . sunny side up, 12% . . . over medium, 11% . . . hard boiled, 6% . . . and poached, 5%.

2. Bacon: 37% said they like it somewhat crispy . . . 34% said very crispy . . . 16% said somewhat chewy . . . 4% said VERY chewy . . . and 1% like it burnt to a crisp.

3. Toast: 58% voted for lightly toasted. Followed by slightly darker, 28% . . . barely toasted, 8% . . . very toasted, 4% . . . and burnt, 1%.

4. Coffee: 39% like it with enough cream that it's a light tan color.  Black coffee was next with 21% of the vote. Then LOTS of cream, 11% . . . and just a little cream, 10%.

The survey also found 5% of us never eat eggs . . . 7% don't eat bacon . . . 1% never eat toast . . . and 19% don't drink coffee. 

In other news

Aerosmith to be Honored

An organization that helps music professionals who need financial, personal or medical assistance will honor Aerosmith as its 2020 person of the year.

MJ's 'This Is It' Getting a Box Set

A box set of film, music and memorabilia will be released to celebrate the 10th anniversary of "Michael Jackson's This Is It," the movie that captured Jackson's final concert rehearsals.

It's International Observe the Moon Night

For the last decade, astronomers and space fans around the globe have stepped out on a particular night each year to celebrate our lunar neighbor. International Observe the Moon Night falls on a Saturday this year, and there are a number of ways to participate.

It's National Taco Day!

It's National Taco Day, and a recent survey found only 5% of us DON'T like tacos. 95% of Americans like tacos, and 76% have them at least every few weeks. 

Feel Good Friday - KFC Employee Receives a Car

Oregon KFC employee Crystal Lachance said she was shocked when her boss announced she had secretly nominated Lachance for the “Kentucky Fried Wishes” award, with a grand prize of a brand new car — and she won!