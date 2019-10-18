How's Your Cooking?

Apparently more of us are cooking thanks to cooking shows and how-to's on Youtube. While that's a good thing, more than six in 10 say they've suffered a "cooking catastrophe" before mealtime.
The survey of 2,000 Americans, conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by the seafood company SeaPak, noted 64% have had a "major mishap" like burning food (68%) setting off the smoke detector (48%) or using salt instead of sugar (20%).
So what are the most common mishaps?
1. Burned food -- 67%
2. Burned a pot/pan -- 54%
3. Over boiled a pot -- 52%
4. Set off the smoke detector -- 48%
5. Used too much salt -- 44%
6. Left the oven/burner on -- 40%
7. Forgot a crucial ingredient -- 38%
8. Forgotten something in the oven -- 35%
9. Food was way too spicy -- 34%
10. Had a dog or pet eat food that was left out -- 23%
11. Had an explosion in the microwave -- 21%
12. Used salt instead of sugar -- 20%
13. Microwaved something metal -- 20%
14. Used wrong equipment (such as cooking pasta in a teapot) -- 18%
15. Used sugar instead of salt -- 17%
Ways Americans are becoming more confident in the kitchen
1. Cooking more often -- 70%
2. Watching tutorials online -- 61%
3. Using cookbooks to find new recipes -- 61%
4. Cooking shows -- 59%
5. Taking cooking classes -- 36%