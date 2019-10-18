How's Your Cooking?

Cooking Mishap
thesun.co.uk

Apparently more of us are cooking thanks to cooking shows and how-to's on Youtube. While that's a good thing, more than six in 10 say they've suffered a "cooking catastrophe" before mealtime.

The survey of 2,000 Americans, conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by the seafood company SeaPak, noted 64% have had a "major mishap" like burning food (68%) setting off the smoke detector (48%) or using salt instead of sugar (20%).

So what are the most common mishaps?

1. Burned food -- 67%

2. Burned a pot/pan -- 54%

3. Over boiled a pot -- 52%

4. Set off the smoke detector -- 48%

5. Used too much salt -- 44%

6. Left the oven/burner on -- 40%

7. Forgot a crucial ingredient -- 38%

8. Forgotten something in the oven -- 35%

9. Food was way too spicy -- 34%

10. Had a dog or pet eat food that was left out -- 23%

11. Had an explosion in the microwave -- 21%

12. Used salt instead of sugar -- 20%

13. Microwaved something metal -- 20%

14. Used wrong equipment (such as cooking pasta in a teapot) -- 18%

15. Used sugar instead of salt -- 17%

Ways Americans are becoming more confident in the kitchen

1. Cooking more often -- 70%

2. Watching tutorials online -- 61%

3. Using cookbooks to find new recipes -- 61%

4. Cooking shows -- 59%

5. Taking cooking classes -- 36%

