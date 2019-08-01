How Much for a Grilled Cheese?

Iggy
Iggy Azalea had fans relating the most to a post on Twitter over the weekend in which she regretfully shared that she paid over $50 for a grilled cheese sandwich.

Azalea was staying in Las Vegas when she told her more than eight million followers that she paid $54 for the popular American sandwich. She continued to update fans about the outrageous bill, adding that she was charged an additional $10 for knives and forks. “I’m not kidding I just got the bill and they charged me and extra 10.08 for knives and forks which aren’t included free here....

So grilled cheese (that I can eat with my hands) is now 64.08! We love scammers,” her tweet read. She continued to joke, sharing a post of her packing the fork and knife in her suitcase, adding she got a free bucket of ice - with no ice. “Can’t steal what I have a receipt for!” she said in a separate tweet responding to fans.

