How Much Does a First Time Mom Worry

While anxiety and parenting go hand-in-hand, a new survey shows just how much new moms worry in that critical first year: more than 1,400 hours -- that's more than eight full weeks of worry.

Mead Johnson Nutrition commissioned the poll of 900 U.S. moms of children from newborn to a year old, as well as 100 U.S. pediatricians, and some interesting stats emerged. 

In that first year, for example, an average mom in the U.S. makes 337 calls or texts to her mom about health concerns or other parenting matters regarding the new baby -- as well as 330 Google or other Internet searches.

Some 58% of the new moms say they were concerned with the overall health of their new bundles of joy; 54% others were nervous that their babies were not hitting those critical developmental milestones, while more than half -- 52% -- say they were concerned with how much milk of formula their babies were downing. 

Of those health matters, 54% of the moms polled say their baby experienced diaper rash; 41% have dealt with fever; 30% had issues breastfeeding their baby; 23% have lost sleep to their baby's colic.

Here are some of the results from the survey, conducted by OnePoll:

 

New moms' biggest worries for their new babies: 

Overall health - 58%

Reaching milestones at the right age - 54%

The amount of milk/formula and/or food they're consuming - 52%

If they're growing as they should - 47%

Their nutritional intake (e.g. vitamins, supplements) - 47%

If they have any allergies - 43%

The amount of sleep they're getting - 41%

If I'm bonding enough with them - 40%

The quality of sleep they’re getting - 36%

What their different cries mean -  36%

Health issues moms have experienced in baby's first year:

Diaper rash - 54%

Fever - 41%

Cradle cap - 36%

Baby acne - 34%

Vomiting - 32%

Issues breastfeeding - 30%

Ear infection - 25%

Colic - 23%

Allergies - 21%

Swollen belly - 11%

