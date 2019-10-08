Bacon
foodnetwork.com

An old poll a while back found 70% of the bacon we consume is eaten at breakfast. 11% is eaten at lunch, and 17% at dinner on things like burgers and salads. The remaining 2% is eaten as a snack.

So how do you COOK your bacon? In a pan or in the oven? A recent survey of 1,300 people ranked the four most popular ways to cook it. 

And there's a clear favorite . . .

1. In a skillet or frying pan, 46% of the vote.

2. In the oven, 18%.

3. In the microwave, 14%.

4. On the grill, 2%. 

18% of people said they don't cook bacon. And the remaining 2% either weren't sure, or said they cook it some other way. 

(You Gov / Bacon Today)

Tags

In other news

How Do You Prepare Your Bacon

How Do You Prepare Your Bacon

An old poll a while back found 70% of the bacon we consume is eaten at breakfast. 11% is eaten at lunch, and 17% at dinner on things like burgers and salads. The remaining 2% is eaten as a snack.

6 Ways To Make Halloween Safe For Pets

6 Ways To Make Halloween Safe For Pets

On Halloween, it may seem like a lot of fun to jump out in a scary costume and shout “boo!” though most of us know who’s underneath it. Pets are different, however, and dressing up beyond recognition can cause a cat to panic and run for cover (or streak out the door) or cause a dog to act ag…

Dave's Video of the Day: Deer Crashes Salon

Dave's Video of the Day: Deer Crashes Salon

Security cam inside a hair salon in Long Island, New York filmed a deer crashing through the front window. It bumped a woman sitting on a couch but bypassed a hairdresser and her client.

'Joker' Laughs it's Way to #1

'Joker' Laughs it's Way to #1

The weekend box office had a record setting weekend. Joker, who dominated the box office, earned an estimated $93.5 million on its opening weekend. The film, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular Batman villain, was the top movie both domestically and overseas, kicking things off with a $2…

Christmas Decorating

Christmas Decorating

Christmas commercials have already started airing, and chances are you're already seeing Christmas-themed displays at some stores...So how early is TOO early to start getting ready for the holidays?

'The Little Mermaid" Live & Who's Cast

'The Little Mermaid" Live & Who's Cast

ABC revealed an all-star cast lineup for the upcoming The Little Mermaid Live!, coming November 5. The teaser aired during the premier of Kids Say the Darndest Things. 