Clue
Amazon.com

I haven't played the board game Clue in a while, but I'll be DAMNED if anyone puts their filthy hands on my conservatory.

Clue turns 70 this year, and in honor of the occasion . . . Hasbro is screwing with it. Right now they're holding an online vote to replace one of the nine original rooms, the hall, with something else.

This is the first time the rooms in the game have changed. Since the game was invented, the original version has featured the kitchen, ballroom, conservatory, billiard room, library, study, hall, lounge, and dining room.

You can vote before September 9th to replace the hall with a guest room, bathroom, drawing room, or a remodeled version of the hall.

They'll announce the winner on October 21st, and roll out the new version of the game in December. It's not clear if this is going to be a permanent change or if they'll roll back to the original hall for future editions.  

(People)

Tags

In other news

Hasbro Needs Your Vote

Hasbro Needs Your Vote

I haven't played the board game Clue in a while, but I'll be DAMNED if anyone puts their filthy hands on my conservatory.

Feel Good Friday: Good Samaritan

Feel Good Friday: Good Samaritan

Well some drunk guy was at a train station in Sydney, Australia the other night, and was feeling sick. So he walked to the edge of the platform and started ralphing right onto the tracks. And he didn't realize a TRAIN was coming.