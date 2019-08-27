Workers
Omaha.com

While we're all busy, some of us are busier than others, according to the financial site WalletHub.

In honor of Labor Day, the company crunched the numbers, and based on criteria like average workweek hours, commute time, and number of people who work multiple jobs, North Dakota was named the Hardest Working State in the union.

Alaska pulled up second, with South Dakota took third; Texas and Nebraska rounded out the top five.

As for the City that Never Sleeps, New York, it surprisingly ranked number 43 on the list.

As for the least-hard working state? WalletHub says it's West Virginia. Don't @ us, West Virginians.

According to the World Economic Forum, overall, Americans work an average of 1,780 hours per year -- which is 425 hours per year more than Germans work.  Plus, the average American only uses 54% of their available vacation time.

Check out the full list here.

Tags

In other news

Hardest Working States

Hardest Working States

While we're all busy, some of us are busier than others, according to the financial site WalletHub.

Eddie Murphy Returning to SNL

Eddie Murphy Returning to SNL

NBC just announced the first batch of hosts and musical guests for Saturday Night Live's upcoming 45th season -- which will see the long-awaited return of one of SNL's superstar veterans, Eddie Murphy. 

The Unofficial Bar Snack of Every State

The Unofficial Bar Snack of Every State

Britain has pubs and Spain has tapas bars, but America’s collection of sports bars, taverns, saloons, dives, gastropubs, cantinas, cocktail lounges represents a bar-food tapestry, one that changes dramatically when you cross state lines.