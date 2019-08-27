Hardest Working States

While we're all busy, some of us are busier than others, according to the financial site WalletHub.
In honor of Labor Day, the company crunched the numbers, and based on criteria like average workweek hours, commute time, and number of people who work multiple jobs, North Dakota was named the Hardest Working State in the union.
Alaska pulled up second, with South Dakota took third; Texas and Nebraska rounded out the top five.
As for the City that Never Sleeps, New York, it surprisingly ranked number 43 on the list.
As for the least-hard working state? WalletHub says it's West Virginia. Don't @ us, West Virginians.
According to the World Economic Forum, overall, Americans work an average of 1,780 hours per year -- which is 425 hours per year more than Germans work. Plus, the average American only uses 54% of their available vacation time.
Check out the full list here.