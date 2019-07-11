Grandparents
HuffPost

Candy and caffeine past your bedtime are apparently so 2004. A new study says grandparents now spoil their grandchildren with extra time on a phone, tablet or computer. 

Researchers at Rutgers University in New Jersey and Israel's  Ben-Gurion University studies kids aged 2 to 7. The report found that grandparents allowed the youngsters to spend an average of two hours of a four-hour visit in front of a video screen, either playing games or watching videos.

Research was based on 356 adults who watched their grandkids at least once a week. Grandpa was found to be more lenient with screen time than grandma, and boys spent more time with the video screens than girls.

The study, published this week in the Journal of Children and Media, suggests that grandparents should consider reducing the amount of screen time their grandchildren get by setting strict rules.

Tags

In other news

Grandparents Change How They Spoil

Grandparents Change How They Spoil

Candy and caffeine past your bedtime are apparently so 2004. A new study says grandparents now spoil their grandchildren with extra time on a phone, tablet or computer. 

What Annoys Flight Attendants?

What Annoys Flight Attendants?

Most air travelers would agree: being a flight attendant is tough. But that job's even tougher because of the behavior of some passengers.

Keep Fido Cool This Summer

Keep Fido Cool This Summer

The Dog Days of Summer are here, and your dog needs ways to keep cool. A nutritious frozen treat to help him beat the heat is just the ticket! But these treats aren’t always healthy unless you make them yourself. We found this wonderful recipe for pumpkin ice cream for dogs from Paris Permen…

UK Bathroom Time

UK Bathroom Time

No word on how much reading and smartphone checking takes place while they do it, but a new study says the average British adult will spend over a year of their life in the restroom -- some 416 days.

Work 'Til You Drop!

Work 'Til You Drop!

If you already think finding a job is hard, then you might want to sit down, because it could become even more difficult. A new study says that a nearly a quarter of Americans don't plan to quit the one they have.