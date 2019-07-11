Grandparents Change How They Spoil

Candy and caffeine past your bedtime are apparently so 2004. A new study says grandparents now spoil their grandchildren with extra time on a phone, tablet or computer.
Researchers at Rutgers University in New Jersey and Israel's Ben-Gurion University studies kids aged 2 to 7. The report found that grandparents allowed the youngsters to spend an average of two hours of a four-hour visit in front of a video screen, either playing games or watching videos.
Research was based on 356 adults who watched their grandkids at least once a week. Grandpa was found to be more lenient with screen time than grandma, and boys spent more time with the video screens than girls.
The study, published this week in the Journal of Children and Media, suggests that grandparents should consider reducing the amount of screen time their grandchildren get by setting strict rules.