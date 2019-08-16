Opening nationwide on Friday:
* Good Boys -- This R-rated comedy, co-produced by Seth Rogen, stars Room's Jacob Tremblay, Boardwalk Empire's Brady Noon, and The Last Man on Earth's Keith L. Williams as three sixth-graders who try to impress girls and upperclassmen by skipping school and attending parties -- Rated R
* The Angry Birds Movie 2 -- This sequel to 2016's The Angry Birds Movie centers on Red, Chuck and Bomb -- voiced respectively by Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad and Danny McBride, reprising their roles from the original film -- who must team up with Bill Hader's Leonard and the rest of the green pigs when an advanced weapon threatens both Bird and Piggy Island. Maya Rudolph, and Peter Dinklage also reprise their respective roles as Matilda and Mighty Eagle from the first film, along with newcomers Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina and Sterling K. Brown -- Rated PG
* 47 Meters Down: Uncaged -- The sequel to the 2017 shark thriller 47 Meters Down follows a group of young women as they look for "adventure in the coastal metropolis of Recife" and discover a hidden underwater city that isn't "completely uninhabited." Nia Long and John Corbett star, along with Corrine Foxx, daughter of Jamie Foxx, in her feature film debut -- Rated PG-13