  • Dave Williams

Opening nationwide on Friday:

Good Boys -- This R-rated comedy, co-produced by Seth Rogen, stars Room's Jacob Tremblay, Boardwalk Empire's Brady Noon, and The Last Man on Earth's Keith L. Williams as three sixth-graders who try to impress girls and upperclassmen by skipping school and attending parties -- Rated R

The Angry Birds Movie 2 -- This sequel to 2016's The Angry Birds Movie centers on Red, Chuck and Bomb -- voiced respectively by Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad and Danny McBride, reprising their roles from the original film -- who must team up with Bill Hader's Leonard and the rest of the green pigs when an advanced weapon threatens both Bird and Piggy Island. Maya Rudolph, and Peter Dinklage also reprise their respective roles as Matilda and Mighty Eagle from the first film, along with newcomers Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina and Sterling K. Brown -- Rated PG

47 Meters Down: Uncaged -- The sequel to the 2017 shark thriller 47 Meters Down follows a group of young women as they look for "adventure in the coastal metropolis of Recife" and discover a hidden underwater city that isn't "completely uninhabited." Nia Long and John Corbett star, along with Corrine Foxx, daughter of Jamie Foxx, in her feature film debut -- Rated PG-13

**Online Extra - Steve Miller Band Box Set

Steve Miller Band have unearthed their song “Say Wow,” one of nearly 40 unreleased tracks destined for their upcoming Welcome to the Vault box set. The Miller-penned laid-back number  was originally recorded in 1973, the same year that saw the release of the band’s hit The Joker LP.

TV Santa Claus in Virginia

On Sunday morning, people living in Henrico, Virginia, discovered old TV sets on their front porches. Almost 60 homes got the vintage TVs, according to ABC News. 