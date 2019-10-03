Girl Scout Cookies on Food Network

Alyson Hannigan
Shutterstock

Alyson Hannigan landed just about every red-blooded American's dream job. She will host Food Network's upcoming show that's all about Girl Scout Cookies: Girl Scout Cookie Championship.

Deadline reports that the series challenges professional bakers to take their favorite Girl Scout cookie to new heights by transforming it into a fantastical dessert. 

Alyson, who starred in How I Met Your Mother and American Pie, will host the competition while Nacho Aguirre and Katie Lee will serve as judges. Each episode will also welcome a third mystery celebrity judge.

It also should be noted that Hannigan and Lee are both alumni of the Girl Scouts.

Girl Scout Cookie Championship is set to premiere in early 2020 -- just in time for the cookie selling season. The show, which is currently in production, will run for four episodes.

