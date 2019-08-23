This is some serious dedication, and a really important cause . . .
A 43-year-old Army vet named Jimmy Novak has spent the past five months walking from his home in Washington state all the way to FLORIDA. And he's doing it to raise awareness for the shocking number of veterans who take their own life.
He's been walking 22 miles a day. Because on average, 22 vets die from suicide each day in America.
He says he's dealt with anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts in his own life. So he wanted to do something to encourage other veterans to seek help early.
And he finished his 3,000-mile trip yesterday when he arrived at Disney World in Orlando.
He's also raised thousands of dollars online during his trip across the country. And it also happened to be Jimmy's 43rd birthday.