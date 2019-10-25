Feel Good Friday Story: Amazing Find

Reg Card
(Toledo Lucas County Public Library)

In Toledo, Ohio Christy Limauro purchased an old family Bible at a library book sale, she was intrigued when she found a small brown card tucked inside.

That card ended up being a World War I draft registration card that contained the details of a Toledo resident named Clem Clair Hubbard. So she decided to trace Hubbard’s descendants so that she could return the card to them.

The card, which had spent decades tucked inside the family Bible, has now been returned to Clem's grandson Ed McPeek. 

According to the card, Hubbard registered for the draft on Sept. 12, 1918, just a couple of months before the end of hostilities on Nov. 11, 1918.

