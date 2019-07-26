A New Jersey pizzeria has re-imagined how to help reunite lost animals with their owners.
John Sanfratello, owner of Angelo's Pizza in Matawan, New Jersey, came up with the idea to attach missing animal flyers to the top of their pizza delivery boxes to help make a difference in the community.
"Growing up, we used to have missing children on milk cartons," Sanfratello told ABC News' Good Morning America. "Why can't the pizza box be the milk carton of today, but for animals?"
The idea was inspired by a flyer Sanfratello saw for a lost cat named Hazel -- which happened to resemble his family's 12-year-old feline, Max, who once went missing for nearly a week.
The similarities tugged on his heartstrings, prompting Sanfratello to post a message on Angelo's Pizza's Facebook on July 11 to all pet owners, offering help to try to find their missing pets.
Since Sanfratello's post last week, three pets have been featured on pizza boxes so far: a Maltese named Cici, a cat named Opu and a service dog-in-training called Ondrea.
Sanfratello's sister, Rosalia Di Fede, followed suit by sharing a similar Facebook post; she plans to reunite lost pets with their owners through her restaurant, La Forchetta in Stuart, Florida.
Di Fede told GMA that on one day alone, a kitten who's been missing since January was featured in flyers that went out on 80 boxes in one day alone.
Their cousins, who own three bakeries in New York, have agreed to help join the efforts in New York on their to-go packaging as well.
Sanfratello said, "This is a small gesture on our part, but [pets] are family members after all."