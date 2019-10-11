Feel Good Friday: Lightning Strike

If you haven't seen this yet, the footage is kind of nuts! A 27-year-old guy near Houston named Alex Coreas was out walking his three dogs last Thursday when he got struck by LIGHTNING. And a security camera got it on video.
It stopped his heart, and he fell face-first on the pavement. But luckily, he was walking by a vet's office when he got hit. And one of the employees saw it happen.
A woman named Christy Mittler told her co-workers he was gonna need CPR. And when they got to him, his clothes were charred . . . his shoes and socks had been ripped in half . . . and there was a big hole in the concrete.
They immediately started chest compressions and called 911. And because they got to him so fast, he MADE it. By the time paramedics showed up, he was breathing again.
Alex did an interview the other day and had a serious black eye from hitting the ground.
He said he didn't even realize he'd been struck by lightning until he was on his way to the hospital in a helicopter. But he's extremely grateful for the strangers who saved his life.