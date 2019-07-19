Feel Good Friday: Finally Answered

Paul Gilmore was 13 years old when he decided to drop six separate messages in bottles into the Indian Ocean. The then-teenager's family was moving from England to Australia, and he was in search of a pen pal.
Not surprisingly, Paul never received a reply. Until now.
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports that nine-year-old Jyah Elliott found one of the bottles on South Australia's Talia Beach, some 50 years after the bottles were set adrift. He's already sent back his response.
Ironically, Gilmore doesn't yet know about the reply because he's currently at sea. But his family's psyched.
"It's amazing, absolutely incredible," his sister, Annie Crossland, told the ABC. "He'll be chuffed to bits."
Gilmore's siblings says that Paul returns from his time at sea, Jyah won't have to wait another 50 years for Paul to reply to him.