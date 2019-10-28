Favorite Halloween Candy by State

With Halloween approaching later in the week, CandyStore.com just released its annual study on the most popular Halloween candy in every state . . . and the results REALLY may surprise you.
Skittles won more states than Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Candy corn is actually number one in five states. Plus salt water taffy and Hot Tamales both won three states. It's all pretty confusing!
Here in Nebraska Salt Water Taffy is #1 followed up by Sour Patch Kids & Twix! Take a look at the favorite candy in every state in the Union.
Source: CandyStore.com.