Drive Thru
qsrmagazine.com

This doesn't sound like a huge difference. But when you're talking about millions of orders a day, it's significant. 

An annual study found the average drive-thru order takes 21 seconds longer now than it did last year.

From the moment you start your order to the moment you get your food, it takes an average of 4 minutes and 15 seconds. That's up from 3 minutes and 54 seconds last year.

Time of day makes a difference. The shortest wait is at breakfast, when the average order takes 3 minutes and 59 seconds. And the longest wait is in the late afternoon, when it's 4 minutes and 35 seconds.

Out of all the chains they looked at, Dunkin' Donuts had the shortest drive-thru times at 3 minutes and 37 seconds. And Chick-fil-A had the longest, 5 minutes and 23 seconds.

Wendy's was the second fastest at 3 minutes and 50 seconds. Then Burger King, 3 minutes and 55 seconds . . . Taco Bell, 4 minutes . . . KFC, 4 minutes and 4 seconds . . . and McDonald's was the second slowest at 4 minutes and 44 seconds. 

(QSR)

Tags

In other news

Girl Scout Cookies on Food Network

Girl Scout Cookies on Food Network

Alyson Hannigan landed just about every red-blooded American's dream job. She will host Food Network's upcoming show that's all about Girl Scout Cookies: Girl Scout Cookie Championship.

Fast Food Slowed Down

Fast Food Slowed Down

This doesn't sound like a huge difference. But when you're talking about millions of orders a day, it's significant. 

Duct Tape Does Everything

Duct Tape Does Everything

Have you ever gotten a decent size cut that probably needed some stitches . . . but instead you just threw some duct tape over it and figured that should take care of it?

Embr Wave: Personal Thermostat

Embr Wave: Personal Thermostat

For people who always run either too hot or too cold -- or sometimes both in a given day -- there's a new gadget on your wrist that can lend a hand.

**Online Extra - 'Birds of Prey' Trailer

**Online Extra - 'Birds of Prey' Trailer

Margot Robbie and director Cathy Yan obviously went all-out for the trailer for Robbie's upcoming Suicide Squad spin-off Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.