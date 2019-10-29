  • Dave Williams

So Jimmy Fallon battled his Tonight Show guest Emma Thompson in a segment called “Random Instrument Challenge.” In the challenge, Fallon and Thompson took turns selecting a number from the game board and then attempted to play a basic song on an instrument for the Roots to guess.

Fallon’s first pick is “Row Row Row Your Boat,” which he has to play on a trombone. Somehow the Roots figured it out.

For Thompson’s first turn she has to play “When the Saints Go Marching In” on the recorder. Fallon tries “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” on the kalimba while Thompson takes on “She’ll Be Comin’ Round the Mountain” on a tiny harmonica.

See their finale duet too!

Tags

In other news

Fallon vs Emma Thompson

Fallon vs Emma Thompson

So Jimmy Fallon battled his Tonight Show guest Emma Thompson in a segment called “Random Instrument Challenge.” In the challenge, Fallon and Thompson took turns selecting a number from the game board and then attempted to play a basic song on an instrument for the Roots to guess.

New Christmas Cereal

New Christmas Cereal

Well we are less than 2 months away from the appearance of the ol' elf on your shelf. But if his/her presence doesn't fully fill your elf and/or shelf needs this Christmas I have some great news, the brand is expanding.

Favorite Halloween Candy by State

Favorite Halloween Candy by State

With Halloween approaching later in the week, CandyStore.com just released its annual study on the most popular Halloween candy in every state . . . and the results REALLY may surprise you.

Worst Halloween Candy

Worst Halloween Candy

While opinions certainly differ on this, a ranking of the worst Halloween candy from the folks at CandyStore.com puts the lowly -- some might say underappreciated -- candy corn on the top of the list.

Feel Good Friday Story: Amazing Find

Feel Good Friday Story: Amazing Find

In Toledo, Ohio Christy Limauro purchased an old family Bible at a library book sale, she was intrigued when she found a small brown card tucked inside.