Expensive Beer

Alcohol certainly isn't cheap at Miami Dolphins football games, but $724 for two beers? Now that’s criminal.
WPLG reports that a rogue beer vendor took surge pricing to criminal levels on Sunday afternoon. He was busted for charging a fan $724 for two beers, Miami-Dade police said.
He took the fans card and swiped it using his own personal card reader, not the device the stadium provides to vendors, according to the police report. Shortly after the transaction was processed, the fan got an alert from his bank notifying him of the large purchase on his card, which displayed the vendor's name.
Nathaniel Collier, 33, was arrested and promptly fired. Police said he had a Square credit card reader in his possession at the time of his arrest.
Collier faces charges of grand theft and using a skimming device. He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and issued a $10,000 bond.
Meanwhile, the customer received a full refund.