A 22-year-old man pushed a brand-new BMW into a river because he didn't like the car he received as a birthday gift.
The Times of India reports the man wanted a Jaguar instead.
According to the report, an Indian man named Akash was so upset upon being gifted a BMW 3 Series two months ago that he deliberately moved the luxury vehicle into the Western Yamuna Canal.
His father, Sanjeev Kumar, defended his son and denied that Akash wanted a Jaguar. The local landowner said his son was allegedly trying to swerve away from an antelope that got in the way in the road, the outlet reported.
Video from the scene shows the ride floating above a pile of tall grass as locals, divers and an earth-mover try to pry the submerged car out of the water. Officials don't plan on making any arrests since no complaints were filed.