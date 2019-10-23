Emojis At Work

emojis
They've made it to the workplace, a new study shows that emoji have gotten the thumbs up from adults in business.

According to a new survey of 1,000 Americans commissioned by Customer Thermometer, people are sending an average of 34.71 emoji a day across social media, messaging, and emails -- as well as at work.

They are being used to "enhancing employee engagement, speeding interactions and reducing conflict."

The poll noted that 22.5% of Americans add emoji to work emails. Women in particular, 87.7%, appreciate receiving them more than men do, saying they make the content seem friendlier. But interestingly, men at work are more likely to send an emoji than women are: males send three more a day compared to their female colleagues, 35.9 a day vs. 32.8. 

Over half of the people that were polled say emojis helped them avoid misunderstandings and conflict in workplace communications. The reason they say is because they more clearly convey the tone of the message.

35% favor using emoji in work emails because the reply is speedy.

