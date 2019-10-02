  • Dave Williams

For people who always run either too hot or too cold -- or sometimes both in a given day -- there's a new gadget on your wrist that can lend a hand.

Developed by MIT scientists, the Embr Wave bracelet looks like a typical smart watch, but it actually serves as a little thermostat for your body. The discreet gadget uses precise thermal wave pulses on your wrist to either cool you off or warm you up, making you feel five degrees more comfortable in minutes.

In the same way that holding a cup of coffee can "warm you up," or sticking your feet in the pool on a hot day can cool you off, the Embr doesn't change your core temperature, but it changes the perceived temperature of your surroundings.

Pressing the "plus" side of a slider sends warming signals to your wrist, while the "minus" has the opposite effect.

Using pulses of either warm or cool temperatures at your wrist, the Embr essentially "hacks" your body into making it feel more comfortable.  The device can be customized for the user, turning on at scheduled times, or for a particular duration and temperature.

So if your one of the countless people with no control over the thermostat in your office, the $299 Embr could prove to be a game changer -- and it's certainly more discreet than throwing on that ugly sweater hanging over your chair, or grabbing a magazine to fan yourself.

Tags

In other news

Embr Wave: Personal Thermostat

Embr Wave: Personal Thermostat

For people who always run either too hot or too cold -- or sometimes both in a given day -- there's a new gadget on your wrist that can lend a hand.

**Online Extra - 'Birds of Prey' Trailer

**Online Extra - 'Birds of Prey' Trailer

Margot Robbie and director Cathy Yan obviously went all-out for the trailer for Robbie's upcoming Suicide Squad spin-off Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.

Stay Postive

Stay Postive

Seeing the glass as half full is more than a tool for taking life's ups and downs in stride. An optimistic outlook is also good for your health, according to new research.

Expensive Beer

Expensive Beer

Alcohol certainly isn't cheap at Miami Dolphins football games, but $724 for two beers? Now that’s criminal.

Stranger Things Officially Renewed for Season 4

Stranger Things Officially Renewed for Season 4

Stranger Things has been renewed for a fourth season — Netflix announced on Monday — as part of a multi-year film and television deal with co-creators and showrunners the Duffer Brothers. The news came with a short teaser video featuring the tagline, “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

Dave's Video of the Day: Bear Air

Dave's Video of the Day: Bear Air

A biker jumped over a black bear as he careened down a mountain bike trail. This happened on September 25, 2019 in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada.

**Online Extra - National Homemade Cookie Day

**Online Extra - National Homemade Cookie Day

National Homemade Cookies Day is observed annually on October 1. If you are looking for an excuse to bake some homemade cookies, look no further. Package them up and share them with neighbors, co-workers, and friends!  