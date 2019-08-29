Egg Substitues

Eggs
Medicalnewstoday.com

So, you just found out you have an egg intolerance and you have to give up eggs. Or perhaps you’ve decided to try a vegan diet. Maybe you’ve simply run out of eggs in the middle of baking your award-winning brownies and you can’t run to the store. Can it be done?

Fortunately, there are a number of ways to replace eggs in baking, as well as in many main courses. Here are 6 easy plant-based substitutes for eggs to try:

6 Easy Plant-Based Egg Substitutes

  1. Silken Tofu – You can use tofu as an easy, protein-packed replacement for eggs in baking, as long as you’re making a cake or dessert that requires baking powder and baking soda so that they leaven properly. Replace the egg with 1/4 cup silken tofu, and be sure to whip before mixing it into the batter.
  2. Arrowroot – Part of what eggs do in baking is bind ingredients together. An alternative is to mix 2 tablespoons of arrowroot with 3 tablespoons of water for each egg in your recipe.
  3. Chickpea Flour – Also called gram flour (not to be confused with graham flour) or besan flour, this pea-based flour creates a
    great scrambled egg substitute when combined with nutritional yeast, and kalanamak, a special salt that imparts an egg-like flavor. Cooked up on its own or with an array of vegetables, you have a hearty breakfast substitute.
  4. Flax “Egg” – Flax “eggs” work well as a binder in whole grain baking. To make a flax “egg” stir 1 tablespoon of ground flaxseed meal with 2.5 tablespoons of hot water. Let it rest for at least 5 minutes to thicken. It will create a gel-like consistency which can be used to replace 1 egg in recipes (pancakes, brownies).
  5. Applesauce – Substitute ¼ cup of applesauce for 1 egg in baked goods. It helps bind, adds moisture, and doesn’t add any cholesterol.
  6. Aquafaba – Aqua-what? Aquafaba is the water left behind from a drained can of chickpeas, and it’s gaining popularity as a plant-based alternative to eggs. Use 2 tablespoons of aquafaba as a vegan replacement for egg whites; 3 tablespoons of liquid replaces 1 whole egg. Add a pinch of cream of tartar and whip to a frothy consistency. It makes a great meringue!

(Farmer's Almanac)

Egg Substitues

Egg Substitues

