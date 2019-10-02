Duct Tape Does Everything

Have you ever gotten a decent size cut that probably needed some stitches . . . but instead you just threw some duct tape over it and figured that should take care of it?
According to a new survey, 32% of Americans say they've used duct tape on a cut or wound.
And that makes sense, because we basically use it for EVERYTHING.
48% have used it on their pipes . . . 35% on their car . . . 34% on their toilet . . . 26% on a book . . . 21% on their computer . . . and 19% on their phone.
And right now, the average American has SEVEN things that are being temporarily held together by duct tape.