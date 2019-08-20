Dubliners are being cautioned to be on the lookout for drunk pigeons. Yes, you heard right -- drunk pigeons.
Apparently this is an annual occurrence when the city's pear trees begin dropping their fruit. When the more mature pears begin hitting the ground, they ferment.
Meaning the pigeons righteously party hard after gorging themselves on the fruit buffet. The birds have been reported to stumble about, fall over, struggle to get back up, and even pass out right on the footpaths.
The Marino Residents' Association Facebook Page cautioned residents to keep an eye out for the buzzed birds but not to be too concerned about their compromised states.
"For some this is a nuisance, but pigeons are happy," the group cheekily writes.