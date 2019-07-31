Drone
Fli Drone delivery UAV

Living on an island paradise just got a lot more convenient, thanks to a new partnership.

Two companies have joined forces to provide on-demand drone delivery to the Bahamas, after a just-reported autonomous test flight saw a drone make an historic 50-mile delivery there.

The flight of the large drone originated with a vertical take off at Leonard M. Thompson International Airport in Marsh Harbour, in the Bahamas' Abaco Islands, on June 18.

The unmanned aerial vehicle successfully navigated commercial airspace over land and water -- a first in a non-emergency situation -- to make its delivery 28 minutes later to Green Turtle Cay, a barrier island off the Abaco Islands.  It then returned.

Normally, such a trip would have taken much longer, requiring both a ferry and a ground vehicle.

The Bahamas' maiden UAV delivery was attended by leaders in the public and private sectors, including leaders of the Bahamian government, according to the San Francisco, CA-based drone company Volans-i, Inc. and its new partner Hogfish Ventures, a Bahamas-based technology and logistics company.

Within a year, the companies' partnership will see drones delivering thousands of pounds of cargo per day to residences and companies in the island chain.

Tags

In other news

Shannen Doherty Will Return to ‘90210’

Shannen Doherty Will Return to ‘90210’

Shannen Doherty has decided to return to 90210 to pay tribute to her late castmate Luke Perry. Although she was initially reluctant to step back into the shoes of Brenda Walsh on BH90210, a reboot of the Nineties teen soap opera Beverly Hills, 90210, the actress came around to the idea after…

Skipped Breakfast Pays Off

Skipped Breakfast Pays Off

An overcrowded restaurant turned out to be lucky for a Kansas couple when they ended up skipping breakfast and winning $25,000.

Let's Talk With Our Girls

Let's Talk With Our Girls

Amid a nationwide rise in cyberbullying, Girls are reporting three times as much harassment online as boys, new data shows.

'The Lion King' Still King of the Box Office

'The Lion King' Still King of the Box Office

Quentin Tarantino's new movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" had a strong opening weekend at the box office, raking in $40.4 million.  That was just enough to give Tarantino his best opening weekend but as expected, it was still second to "The Lion King", which made another $75.5 million in…