Living on an island paradise just got a lot more convenient, thanks to a new partnership.
Two companies have joined forces to provide on-demand drone delivery to the Bahamas, after a just-reported autonomous test flight saw a drone make an historic 50-mile delivery there.
The flight of the large drone originated with a vertical take off at Leonard M. Thompson International Airport in Marsh Harbour, in the Bahamas' Abaco Islands, on June 18.
The unmanned aerial vehicle successfully navigated commercial airspace over land and water -- a first in a non-emergency situation -- to make its delivery 28 minutes later to Green Turtle Cay, a barrier island off the Abaco Islands. It then returned.
Normally, such a trip would have taken much longer, requiring both a ferry and a ground vehicle.
The Bahamas' maiden UAV delivery was attended by leaders in the public and private sectors, including leaders of the Bahamian government, according to the San Francisco, CA-based drone company Volans-i, Inc. and its new partner Hogfish Ventures, a Bahamas-based technology and logistics company.
Within a year, the companies' partnership will see drones delivering thousands of pounds of cargo per day to residences and companies in the island chain.