Does your baby need a change? There's an app for that.
Pampers is developing a "fully connected care system" to monitor the status of your baby, and your baby's diaper.
Lumi by Pampers not only lets you keeps an eye on your baby via an included baby monitor, it hinges on smart diapers that can detect, via emoticons, whether your baby's diaper needs changing. The sensors can also tell how well he or she is sleeping.
So now, the Internet of everything lets you "track just about everything" about your baby, according to the product's website.
"60 years ago, we reimagined baby care with the first disposable diaper. Lumi by Pampers is the next step in our mission to continue re-inventing baby care," boasts the company, which developed the system with an assist from tech companies Logitech and Verily.
While some of this may seem like high tech overkill, any parent who's ever bundled their baby up for the winter only to wonder if there's a dry nappie under all those clothes will tell you checking your phone is easier than diving in.
Pampers is taking online requests for those looking for early access to the system, which has yet to hit stores.