Delicious Wrapping Paper

If you remember that last year Jimmy Dean made us look at wrapping paper in a whole new way . . . remember the SAUSAGE-SCENTED wrapping paper they came up with?

Well . . . if you missed your chance last year here's some good news, it's back. And it's got some new friends too.

Jimmy Dean is doing its "recipe gift exchange" again this year. That's right so you go to their website, pick a recipe to cook, submit a photo . . . and get to choose a prize.

The prizes include the sausage-scented wrapping paper . . . sausage-flavored candy canes . . . sausage lip balm . . . and also, non-sausage-infused things like cowboy boot slippers, socks, and an ornament.

If you want any of those things, you should get rolling at JimmyDeanGiftExchange.com . . . they're all free until December 17 or until supplies run out.

And don't worry about having come up with and make a complicated recipe to get your prize . . . one of the options is just sausage and eggs.  

(Thrillist)

In San Antonio, Texas there is an auto mechanic named Albert Brigas. He's worked as a mechanic most all of his life, but he's ready to retire now. The 68-year-old Vietnam Vet just had $5,000 left to go on to pay off his home mortgage. And as soon as that's paid off, he's outta there.

Here's a 15-second video of a really good optical illusion.  It's a guy placing an armchair on a sidewalk. The chair looks like it's made of wood or metal.  And when he tries to sit down he lands on one of the arms. 

Apple dropped the first official trailer on Wednesday for Servant, a new Apple Original series from Glass, Split and The Sixth Sense filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.

This is the kind of story I really enjoy sharing. Jayson Gonzalez and Krispy Kreme got things ironed out.