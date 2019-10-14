4 Day Work Week

office
Here's yet another sign the era of the Monday through Friday, 9-to-5 job is going to be history soon enough.

The four-day work week is becoming a SERIOUS trend.

According to a new study, 27% of companies now offer their employees the option of working four 10-hour days instead of five eight-hour days. You're still working 40 hours for the week . . . but you get a three-day weekend.

And according to the companies that are offering it, they've seen a serious rise in morale.

The study also found that working from home and unlimited vacation time are also becoming more popular at businesses around the country. 

