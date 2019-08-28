  • Dave Williams

This Mexican pendejo had the tables turned on him, check it out!!

In other news

**Online Extra - Liam Gallagher has a new Video

Nostalgia is at the center of Liam Gallagher’s new video for his single “One of Us.” The concept for the black and white clip was written by Stephen Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, while the show’s season five director Anthony Byrne stepped into the director’s chair.

More Pumpkin Spice

Summer is winding down, the kids are lamenting going back to school, and, as sure as the leaves will fall, pumpkin spice latte everything will be everywhere. 

Hardest Working States

While we're all busy, some of us are busier than others, according to the financial site WalletHub.

Eddie Murphy Returning to SNL

NBC just announced the first batch of hosts and musical guests for Saturday Night Live's upcoming 45th season -- which will see the long-awaited return of one of SNL's superstar veterans, Eddie Murphy. 