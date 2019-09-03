And introducing for 2020 the new double decker Volkswagen, it gives you twice the room for passengers!
Dave's Video of the Day: WHAT?!
- Dave Williams
Tags
Dave Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
I haven't played the board game Clue in a while, but I'll be DAMNED if anyone puts their filthy hands on my conservatory.
And introducing for 2020 the new double decker Volkswagen, it gives you twice the room for passengers!
Well some drunk guy was at a train station in Sydney, Australia the other night, and was feeling sick. So he walked to the edge of the platform and started ralphing right onto the tracks. And he didn't realize a TRAIN was coming.
And THIS is why I keep my feet firmly planted on the ground!!
Shawn Mendes has announced the formation of the Shawn Mendes Foundation, which seeks to encourage and support fans’ causes to help bring about positive change. Children’s healthcare, sustainability, mental health and wellness, human rights, anti-bullying and education are among the foundatio…
So, you just found out you have an egg intolerance and you have to give up eggs. Or perhaps you’ve decided to try a vegan diet. Maybe you’ve simply run out of eggs in the middle of baking your award-winning brownies and you can’t run to the store. Can it be done?