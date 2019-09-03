  • Dave Williams

And introducing for 2020 the new double decker Volkswagen, it gives you twice the room for passengers!

Tags

In other news

Hasbro Needs Your Vote

Hasbro Needs Your Vote

I haven't played the board game Clue in a while, but I'll be DAMNED if anyone puts their filthy hands on my conservatory.

Feel Good Friday: Good Samaritan

Feel Good Friday: Good Samaritan

Well some drunk guy was at a train station in Sydney, Australia the other night, and was feeling sick. So he walked to the edge of the platform and started ralphing right onto the tracks. And he didn't realize a TRAIN was coming.

Shawn Mendes Launches Foundation

Shawn Mendes Launches Foundation

Shawn Mendes has announced the formation of the Shawn Mendes Foundation, which seeks to encourage and support fans’ causes to help bring about positive change. Children’s healthcare, sustainability, mental health and wellness, human rights, anti-bullying and education are among the foundatio…

Egg Substitues

Egg Substitues

So, you just found out you have an egg intolerance and you have to give up eggs. Or perhaps you’ve decided to try a vegan diet. Maybe you’ve simply run out of eggs in the middle of baking your award-winning brownies and you can’t run to the store. Can it be done?