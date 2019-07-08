  • Dave Williams

A fire ignited fireworks at a store in South Carolina. 

In other news

Spider-Man Swings to #1

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" swooped in to dominate the July Fourth holiday weekend, raking in an estimated $185.1 million since opening in North America on Tuesday and earning $93.6 million from Friday to Sunday.

The "My Girlfriend Is Not Hungry" Side Dish

There's a restaurant that's figured out the answer for every guy who's heard his wife or girlfriend say "I'm not hungry" . . . then watched her go to town on the fries he ordered.