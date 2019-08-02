  • Dave Williams

This woman was charged by a bear in Canada. 

In other news

How Much for a Grilled Cheese?

Iggy Azalea had fans relating the most to a post on Twitter over the weekend in which she regretfully shared that she paid over $50 for a grilled cheese sandwich.

John Wick Update

The hit third installment in the John Wick franchise, John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum, is coming home.

Black Moon Tonight

Tonight, at 10:12 p.m. CDT, we (in the Western Hemisphere) will experience a second New Moon for the month—the first was on July 2nd—and some refer to this second occurrence as a “Black Moon.” Every month we usually experience a single New Moon and a single Full Moon. But sometimes we get mo…