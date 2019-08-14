This poor woman was crushed between two cars in London.
Dave's Video of the Day: Tight Squeeze
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
In a move that will stun those living the carb-free Keto lifestyle, Olive Garden is giving some lucky linguini lovers the chance to win a Lifetime Pasta Pass.
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which will premiere on Netflix August 30th, takes place years before the events of Jim Henson’s original 1982 film.
So, Saturday is National Mustard Day. And if I'd known about that holiday . . . this is NOT the direction I would've thought it'd go.
In April, Journey announced plans to play a nine-date Las Vegas residency in October at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Sadly there's a 64-year-old wheat farmer in eastern Washington named Larry Yockey, who's been battling stage 4 melanoma. And he's in pretty rough shape.