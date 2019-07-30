  • Dave Williams

This was the first time this dog went paragliding. 

The dog was WHAT?!

In other news

Let's Talk With Our Girls

Amid a nationwide rise in cyberbullying, Girls are reporting three times as much harassment online as boys, new data shows.

'The Lion King' Still King of the Box Office

Quentin Tarantino's new movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" had a strong opening weekend at the box office, raking in $40.4 million.  That was just enough to give Tarantino his best opening weekend but as expected, it was still second to "The Lion King", which made another $75.5 million in…

Newlywed Wife Rescues Husband

A newlywed man is recovering in a hospital back here in the States after he fell into a dormant volcano during his honeymoon and had to be rescued by his wife.

Dave's Video of the Day: Bash Time

As the saying goes "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. No one is angrier than a woman who has been rejected in love." And this video is proof of that!!