This was the first time this dog went paragliding.
The dog was WHAT?!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Amid a nationwide rise in cyberbullying, Girls are reporting three times as much harassment online as boys, new data shows.
Quentin Tarantino's new movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" had a strong opening weekend at the box office, raking in $40.4 million. That was just enough to give Tarantino his best opening weekend but as expected, it was still second to "The Lion King", which made another $75.5 million in…
A newlywed man is recovering in a hospital back here in the States after he fell into a dormant volcano during his honeymoon and had to be rescued by his wife.
As the saying goes "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. No one is angrier than a woman who has been rejected in love." And this video is proof of that!!
A New Jersey pizzeria has re-imagined how to help reunite lost animals with their owners.