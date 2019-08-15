  • Dave Williams

Is this not cute? You know it is!

In other news

TV Santa Claus in Virginia

On Sunday morning, people living in Henrico, Virginia, discovered old TV sets on their front porches. Almost 60 homes got the vintage TVs, according to ABC News. 

Olive Garden has the Keto Cure

In a move that will stun those living the carb-free Keto lifestyle, Olive Garden is giving some lucky linguini lovers the chance to win a Lifetime Pasta Pass.

New ‘Dark Crystal’ Trailer

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which will premiere on Netflix August 30th, takes place years before the events of Jim Henson’s original 1982 film.

Mustard Ice Cream

So, Saturday is National Mustard Day. And if I'd known about that holiday . . . this is NOT the direction I would've thought it'd go.