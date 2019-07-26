  • Dave Williams

I'd say that this dog was excited to be adopted!

In other news

Take Care Of Yourself

Take Care Of Yourself

A new survey of 2,000 people says that while Americans are stressed, 62% of them say they feel guilty about taking time for themselves.

Crime Fighting Toilets

Crime Fighting Toilets

A city in Washington is spending $115,000 to help flush out crime in its park. The money is going toward new, high-tech toilets.

Zombie Eaters

Zombie Eaters

While it might not be brains you're scarfing down, a new survey says you're likely among the 88% of Americans who admit to being "zombie eaters."

Original Madonna Demos

Original Madonna Demos

Over 70 items of Madonna memorabilia are currently up for auction, including costumes, demo cassette tapes and, most famously, a handwritten apology letter from Tupac Shakur that was sent to Madge a year before his death.