I'd say that this dog was excited to be adopted!
Dave's Video of the Day: That's Love
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
How do you spend your lunch break at work . . . you know, assuming you actually take one?
A new survey of 2,000 people says that while Americans are stressed, 62% of them say they feel guilty about taking time for themselves.
A city in Washington is spending $115,000 to help flush out crime in its park. The money is going toward new, high-tech toilets.
While it might not be brains you're scarfing down, a new survey says you're likely among the 88% of Americans who admit to being "zombie eaters."
Over 70 items of Madonna memorabilia are currently up for auction, including costumes, demo cassette tapes and, most famously, a handwritten apology letter from Tupac Shakur that was sent to Madge a year before his death.
An Idaho man who has broken more than 100 Guinness World Records earned another title when he wrapped his wife in plastic wrap in 1 minute, 57 seconds.