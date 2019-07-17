  • Dave Williams

Credit: Audrey Boskiewicz via Storyful

These kids loved watching bear cubs playing with their swing set. 

In other news

How Much Does a First Time Mom Worry

While anxiety and parenting go hand-in-hand, a new survey shows just how much new moms worry in that critical first year: more than 1,400 hours -- that's more than eight full weeks of worry.

Let The Dragonflies Help

Summer is the time of year relaxing outdoors taking in the fresh air, watching children and pets at play, stargazing, or enjoying cookouts. But these idyllic moments can quickly turn to misery when uninvited biting mosquitoes ruin it all. 

Want to be Happy? DON'T Drink!

While most people who partake say having the occasional drink helps their mood, researchers at the University of Hong Kong say foregoing booze altogether actually makes you happier.

Fishless Fish?

You may have heard of the Impossible burger, the plant-based burger substitute designed to not only taste like the real thing, but to even "bleed" like it.  

Pottery Barn Honoring 'Friends'

Friends had a whole episode revolving around Pottery Barn – “The One with the Apothecary Table” – so in honor of the sitcom’s 25th anniversary, the furniture store is releasing an entire Friends-inspired collection.