For his 60th birthday, because beloved custodian Mr. James is deaf, the kids at Hickerson Elementary knew they had to do more than sing “Happy Birthday.” They learned how to sign it.
Dave's Video of the Day: Sweet Birthday
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
Here are the movies hitting theaters this week
In San Antonio, Texas there is an auto mechanic named Albert Brigas. He's worked as a mechanic most all of his life, but he's ready to retire now. The 68-year-old Vietnam Vet just had $5,000 left to go on to pay off his home mortgage. And as soon as that's paid off, he's outta there.
Heading into today's 2019 TNT Fireworks BASS Nation Championship an Orchard native leads the way.
Here's a 15-second video of a really good optical illusion. It's a guy placing an armchair on a sidewalk. The chair looks like it's made of wood or metal. And when he tries to sit down he lands on one of the arms.
If you remember that last year Jimmy Dean made us look at wrapping paper in a whole new way . . . remember the SAUSAGE-SCENTED wrapping paper they came up with?
Apple dropped the first official trailer on Wednesday for Servant, a new Apple Original series from Glass, Split and The Sixth Sense filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.
This is the kind of story I really enjoy sharing. Jayson Gonzalez and Krispy Kreme got things ironed out.