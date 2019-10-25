This happened back on October 1 in Dryden, Ontario, Canada. A trucker on Highway 17 had a moose pop up in front of his truck and hit it, but it was okay.
Dave's Video of the Day: Super Moose
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
In Toledo, Ohio Christy Limauro purchased an old family Bible at a library book sale, she was intrigued when she found a small brown card tucked inside.
This happened back on October 1 in Dryden, Ontario, Canada. A trucker on Highway 17 had a moose pop up in front of his truck and hit it, but it was okay.
A Jeep in Phoenix went barreling through a red light at an intersection just as a couple with a stroller were crossing the street.
The way Lewis Capaldi got discovered is exactly the way he'd recommend others not do it.
So if you sat around and thought "Hey I'd really like to stay in a basket shaped luxury hotel" then have I ever got great news for you!
This is something LOTS of people have wanted to do to those telemarketers. Recently one was filmed at a call center dialing the phone and asking to speak to Tess. (He's reading the name from a piece of paper.)
So, is it weird when parents steal from your kids' Halloween candy? How about this, your parents probably did the same thing to you?
They've made it to the workplace, a new study shows that emoji have gotten the thumbs up from adults in business.