A squirrel broke into a car and stole a snack! Maybe he's auditioning for a role in the new Mission Impossible movie.
Dave's Video of the Day: Squirrel Heist
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
It's not news that Americans are sleep-deprived -- the recommended eight hours of shut-eye is, for many, a dream.
The average American spends more than 310 hours behind the wheel every year, though where a person happens to live can affect that number -- and their quality of life in the driver's seat.
A squirrel broke into a car and stole a snack! Maybe he's auditioning for a role in the new Mission Impossible movie.
After the long Labor Day Weekend not much changed among the top movies.
I haven't played the board game Clue in a while, but I'll be DAMNED if anyone puts their filthy hands on my conservatory.
And introducing for 2020 the new double decker Volkswagen, it gives you twice the room for passengers!