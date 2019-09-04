  • Dave Williams

A squirrel broke into a car and stole a snack! Maybe he's auditioning for a role in the new Mission Impossible movie.

Tags

In other news

Less Pay for More Sleep?

Less Pay for More Sleep?

It's not news that Americans are sleep-deprived -- the recommended eight hours of shut-eye is, for many, a dream.

Best & Worst Cities to Drive In

Best & Worst Cities to Drive In

The average American spends more than 310 hours behind the wheel every year, though where a person happens to live can affect that number -- and their quality of life in the driver's seat.

Hasbro Needs Your Vote

Hasbro Needs Your Vote

I haven't played the board game Clue in a while, but I'll be DAMNED if anyone puts their filthy hands on my conservatory.