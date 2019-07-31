  • Dave Williams

www.DavidRush4STEM.com

An Idaho man with a penchant for breaking Guinness World Records captured another title when he stacked 30 bars of wet soap in one minute.

David Rush, whose previous records include fitting blueberries into his mouth and balancing a running lawn mower on his chin, said he grew out his fingernails to give him enhance ability to grip the slippery bars of soap. He said the rules required each bar of soap to be smooth and to be soaked in water for one minute before the start of the attempt.

Rush said his stack of 30 stayed standing for over 5 seconds, earning the Guinness World Record. The previous record was 21 bars of soap.

Tags

In other news

Shannen Doherty Will Return to ‘90210’

Shannen Doherty Will Return to ‘90210’

Shannen Doherty has decided to return to 90210 to pay tribute to her late castmate Luke Perry. Although she was initially reluctant to step back into the shoes of Brenda Walsh on BH90210, a reboot of the Nineties teen soap opera Beverly Hills, 90210, the actress came around to the idea after…

Skipped Breakfast Pays Off

Skipped Breakfast Pays Off

An overcrowded restaurant turned out to be lucky for a Kansas couple when they ended up skipping breakfast and winning $25,000.

Let's Talk With Our Girls

Let's Talk With Our Girls

Amid a nationwide rise in cyberbullying, Girls are reporting three times as much harassment online as boys, new data shows.

'The Lion King' Still King of the Box Office

'The Lion King' Still King of the Box Office

Quentin Tarantino's new movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" had a strong opening weekend at the box office, raking in $40.4 million.  That was just enough to give Tarantino his best opening weekend but as expected, it was still second to "The Lion King", which made another $75.5 million in…

+2
Newlywed Wife Rescues Husband

Newlywed Wife Rescues Husband

A newlywed man is recovering in a hospital back here in the States after he fell into a dormant volcano during his honeymoon and had to be rescued by his wife.