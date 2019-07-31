An Idaho man with a penchant for breaking Guinness World Records captured another title when he stacked 30 bars of wet soap in one minute.
David Rush, whose previous records include fitting blueberries into his mouth and balancing a running lawn mower on his chin, said he grew out his fingernails to give him enhance ability to grip the slippery bars of soap. He said the rules required each bar of soap to be smooth and to be soaked in water for one minute before the start of the attempt.
Rush said his stack of 30 stayed standing for over 5 seconds, earning the Guinness World Record. The previous record was 21 bars of soap.