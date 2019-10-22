Being a parent brings so many fun moments, and today's video captures one such moment. It's a father teaching his toddler son how to sing . . . and it's adorable.
Dave's Video of the Day: Singing Lessons
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
Alicia Keys hit the stage at Barclays Center in New York City so she could perform her song “Show Me Love” for Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s Brooklyn special.
Being a parent brings so many fun moments, and today's video captures one such moment. It's a father teaching his toddler son how to sing . . . and it's adorable.
Disney was expecting a higher total at the box office for 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' but they were still able to kick 'Joker' off his #1 perch.
So is it fair to say the majority of us hate parking tickets? Well one city might have found an interesting way to deal with that little paper you get under your windshield wiper.
What in the world is going? I mean if something becomes a big enough trend, there will be a company is going to find a way to turn it into a sexy Halloween costume.
Over 200 inflatable decorations are used for the Halloween display at this house in Wayne, New Jersey. 👻🎃
Apparently more of us are cooking thanks to cooking shows and how-to's on Youtube. While that's a good thing, more than six in 10 say they've suffered a "cooking catastrophe" before mealtime.
If everyone was this nice, the world would be a much better place: A 30-year-old guy in London named Tim Cameron lost his wallet on Monday while he was riding his bike home from work.