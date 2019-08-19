Veterinarians at an animal hospital in Thailand conducted surgery on a bulldog to remove 32 rubber ducks from the hungry canine's stomach.
The raunchy coming-of-age tale about a trio of 12-year-olds "Good Boys" is the first R-rated comedy in the last three years to open No. 1 at the box office.
Fans of Duane Allman in Macon, Georgia, say they didn't expect the late musician's old guitar to sell for $1.25 million at a recent auction.
It turns out there are a lot of people in this country who just want to eat LOTS of pasta.
When you have a scare like this, it can really make you focus on what's ACTUALLY important in life . . .
Steve Miller Band have unearthed their song “Say Wow,” one of nearly 40 unreleased tracks destined for their upcoming Welcome to the Vault box set. The Miller-penned laid-back number was originally recorded in 1973, the same year that saw the release of the band’s hit The Joker LP.