When Mike Plas got a call from a Winnipeg, Canada, animal shelter, he knew the moment he’d been thinking about for years was finally coming true. His beloved dog Jack had been found after being lost for four years, and his microchip finally led him back to his family.
Dave's Video of the Day: Reunited
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
In other news
Alcohol certainly isn't cheap at Miami Dolphins football games, but $724 for two beers? Now that’s criminal.
Stranger Things has been renewed for a fourth season — Netflix announced on Monday — as part of a multi-year film and television deal with co-creators and showrunners the Duffer Brothers. The news came with a short teaser video featuring the tagline, “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”
CVS is removing the popular Zantac heartburn treatment and its own generic ranitidine products from its pharmacies after traces of a carcinogen were found in the drugs.
A biker jumped over a black bear as he careened down a mountain bike trail. This happened on September 25, 2019 in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada.
National Homemade Cookies Day is observed annually on October 1. If you are looking for an excuse to bake some homemade cookies, look no further. Package them up and share them with neighbors, co-workers, and friends!
The DreamWorks animated adventure "Abominable" has topped the box office with an estimated $20.9 million, while the Renee Zellweger-led Judy Garland tale "Judy" got off to a sonorous start.
Bruce Springsteen made a surprise live appearance Saturday at the opening of a new exhibit honoring the rocker in his New Jersey hometown.
While some women speak out about their feelings, other don't talk about them -- and that "self-silencing" could affect their health.
