  • Dave Williams

MANDATORY ONSCREEN CREDIT - Greg Overton

I wonder if this happened on a Monday?!

This paraglider crashed into a cliff. 

In other news

Working vs Staying-at-Home

Working vs Staying-at-Home

While new moms may blame forgetfulness on "mommy brain," new research from a team at the University of California, Los Angeles, showed that working mothers had a slower rate of memory decline compared to non-working mothers.

Feel Good Friday: Finally Answered

Feel Good Friday: Finally Answered

Paul Gilmore was 13 years old when he decided to drop six separate messages in bottles into the Indian Ocean. The then-teenager's family was moving from England to Australia, and he was in search of a pen pal.  