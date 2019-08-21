  • Dave Williams

This fox was caught stealing a boot. 

In other news

They Didn't Get the Joke

They Didn't Get the Joke

It’s that time of year again when pumpkin spice starts taking over grocery shelves and restaurant menus.

Not So 'Good Boys' Top Box Office

Not So 'Good Boys' Top Box Office

The raunchy coming-of-age tale about a trio of 12-year-olds "Good Boys" is the first R-rated comedy in the last three years to open No. 1 at the box office. 

Interesting Job

Interesting Job

Friday was National Rum Day, and spirits company Brugal has the ultimate job offer.