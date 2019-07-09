There was a sailboat in South Boston that got hit by lightning.
Dave's Video of the Day: Lightning Rod
- WCVB
Dave Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
If you already think finding a job is hard, then you might want to sit down, because it could become even more difficult. A new study says that a nearly a quarter of Americans don't plan to quit the one they have.
After spending more than two years developing plans for a new veterans memorial in Randolph, committee members were prepared to spend at least another year raising the money to pay for it.
Carly Rae Jepsen gave an intimate performance of her Dedicated single “Too Much” for Vevo. The singer-songwriter released Dedicated in May and is currently touring North America in support of the album.
There was a sailboat in South Boston that got hit by lightning.
"Spider-Man: Far From Home" swooped in to dominate the July Fourth holiday weekend, raking in an estimated $185.1 million since opening in North America on Tuesday and earning $93.6 million from Friday to Sunday.
There's a restaurant that's figured out the answer for every guy who's heard his wife or girlfriend say "I'm not hungry" . . . then watched her go to town on the fries he ordered.
If you were to create an aisle in an overseas grocery store of American snacks, what would you stock it with?
Disney has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming Mulan, the studio’s live-action remake of the 1998 animated classic.