  • Dave Williams

A Russian driver got a taste of instant karma after cutting someone off.

In other news

Starbucks' "Cinderella Latte"

Starbucks' "Cinderella Latte"

The Pumpkin Spice Latte has been back at Starbucks for a little over a week now . . . but if you're already bored with it, maybe it's time to switch things up.

Less Pay for More Sleep?

Less Pay for More Sleep?

It's not news that Americans are sleep-deprived -- the recommended eight hours of shut-eye is, for many, a dream.